Cuomo administration under scrutiny for allegedly withholding information on nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration is under scrutiny after some of his top aides reportedly admitted to withholding information on nursing home deaths for months. The allegations came to light late Thursday after a New York Post report of a private meeting involving those aides and some Democratic lawmakers.

The meeting happened via Zoom this week and a partial transcript reveals Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, told legislators that when the feds asked for information on nursing home deaths last summer, they froze.

The transcript reads, quote: “We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the department of justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us and we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”

At the same time as the federal request, legislators were calling on the state for the same information. Senator Rachel May, a Democrat and the Chair of the Committee on Aging, is one of those people.

When asked if she thinks this call reveals that there was a cover-up, May said, “I wouldn’t put it that way… I just feel like it was a culture of controlling the information that was at odds with what we wanted and needed as a legislature.”

May and other lawmakers are now calling for the removal of Cuomo’s emergency powers. In March, one executive order allowed for covid positive patients to go back into nursing homes.

“Those families of those people who died. They want answers. They want accountability and we’re not getting it,” said Assembly Minority Leader Bill Barclay, representing Assembly District 120.

Some lawmakers are now calling for a federal, state, or private investigation of Cuomo’s administration from top to bottom. Others are even saying there’s a basis for impeachment, wondering if there was an obstruction of justice. But only an investigation could reveal if there was or wasn’t criminal activity on behalf of the administration.

Now, May is calling for public hearings to be held, “to deliver the open and honest reckoning New Yorkers need.”

Since the news broke Thursday, DeRosa has released a statement on social media saying:

“When we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first… We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave.”