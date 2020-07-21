Cuomo: Bars were not allowed to reopen

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo cleared up some bar and restaurant confusion, saying that the state did not allow bars to open and only opened up outdoor dining as an option.
Cuomo reiterated again that bars tend to have people congregating, which is a violation of social distancing orders.
Cuomo said he understands that businesses are just trying to open, but social distancing needs to be followed.
