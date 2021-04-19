Cuomo book scandal: Governor may face criminal investigation over alleged use of state resources

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about the pandemic at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York on March 22, 2021.(Photo by Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s book about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic may be the source of a new criminal investigation by the New York attorney general’s office.

In response to allegations that the governor used state resources to produce and promote “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli sent a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James requesting a criminal investigation into Cuomo’s actions.

DiNapoli’s office released the letter, dated April 13, on Monday. It authorizes the attorney general to investigate whether the process of writing and promoting the book violated state laws.

James’ office said it received the referral letter from the state comptroller but didn’t comment further.

The governor said Monday that he asked some people who he mentioned in the book to “review” it.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.