Cuomo comments on trick-or-treating: ‘I’m not going to tell you you can’t’

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo called in to News 12, where he commented on Halloween and trick-or-treating this year.
During the interview, he said, “I would not ban trick or treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors, if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to do that. I will give you my advice and guidance and then you will make the decision about what you do that night.”
You can listen to the audio below:
A candy industry group applauded the governor’s comments. The National Confectioners Association says a recent survey it conducted in September found that 80 % of those surveyed believe they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate Halloween this year.
The Confectioner’s Association says that’s up from 63 % of those who said they could find a creative and safe way to celebrate Halloween in a survey the industry group conducted in July.
