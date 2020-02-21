Cuomo offers Trump DMV data, but no Social Security numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor is offering to allow federal officials access to the state’s motor vehicle database but not to drivers’ Social Security numbers.

It’s part of an effort to persuade the Trump administration to let state residents back into Global Entry and other frequent traveler programs.

The proposal is the latest compromise that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is publicly floating in hopes President Donald Trump’s administration will reverse its decision announced earlier this month to prevents New Yorkers from enrolling or re-enrolling in programs that let them skip long security lines at airports.

But so far, Cuomo says the administration has rejected the idea.

