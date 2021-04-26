Cuomo releases statement on SCOTUS appeal to expand gun rights in the US

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, the sun rises behind the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the U.S., in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

The case will likely be argued in the fall, and marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October. The justices said they’ll review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

New York is among eight states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public.

Governor Cuomo released a statement regarding the appeal saying in part quote “This NRA-backed case is a massive threat to that security. Imagine someone carrying a gun through Times Square, onto the subway, or to a tailgate outside of a Bills game.”

The NRA’s goal here is to shift the onus onto regular New Yorkers, police officers, security guards, and first responders to determine whether an armed individual poses a threat or is simply carrying for self-defense.