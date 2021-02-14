Cuomo signs Executive Order allowing bars, restaurants, gyms to stay open until 11 p.m.

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order saying bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls, and other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments could stay open to 11 p.m.

“Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further re-open the economy safely and responsibly,” Governor Cuomo said. “Accordingly, I have already signed an Executive Order to move the closing times for restaurants and bars to 11 p.m. statewide, and now we will do the same for gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls and any other location with an SLA license. As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal.”

On Friday, the Governor announced closing times for restaurants and bars would be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide, and this executive order extends that closing time for gyms or fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls, as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment.