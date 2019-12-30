Cuomo to propose ban on e-cig flavors and ads aimed at youth

ALBANY, NY. (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’ll introduce legislation to ban all flavored nicotine e-cigarette products as well as vaping advertisements aimed at youth.

The Democrat announced Sunday that legislation he’ll propose in his 2020 State of the State agenda on January 8th will also prohibit online, phone and mail-order sale of e-cigarettes to everyone except registered retailers.

The legislation would arrange emergency regulations adopted by state health officials in September to ban flavored e-cigarette sales. That ban is on hold pending a court challenge by the vaping industry led by the Vapor Technology Association.