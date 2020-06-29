Day camps sent to open Monday in New York State

State News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Day camps are sent to open on Monday in New York State.

According to the New York State Health Department, day camps have been cleared to open. This does not include Syracuse. The city announced the cancellation of the city’s 2020 summer day camp schedule due to the financial impacts of COVID-19. 

Overnight or sleepaway camps will not be opening this year due to difficulties in managing social distancing, face coverings, and infection control practices.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected