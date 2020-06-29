Day camps sent to open Monday in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Day camps are sent to open on Monday in New York State.

According to the New York State Health Department, day camps have been cleared to open. This does not include Syracuse. The city announced the cancellation of the city’s 2020 summer day camp schedule due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Overnight or sleepaway camps will not be opening this year due to difficulties in managing social distancing, face coverings, and infection control practices.