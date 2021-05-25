Deadline to register to vote in the June Primaries is approaching

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the Primary election coming this June, the State Board of Elections wants to remind New York State residents that they deadline to register to vote is Friday, May 28, 2021.

Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight on the 28th and received by the BOE no later than June 2nd.

Voters looking to register in-person will be able to do so at their local BOE offices. They can also register at the Department of Motor Vehicles website, if they have a valid NYS license, ID or learner’s permit.

The voter registration form can be downloaded from the State Board’s website: www.elections.ny.gov.

For more information on registering to vote in New York State, call your county board of elections or 518-474-1953 or visit the State Board’s website: www.elections.ny.gov.