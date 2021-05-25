Deadline to register to vote in the June Primaries is approaching

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the Primary election coming this June, the State Board of Elections wants to remind New York State residents that they deadline to register to vote is Friday, May 28, 2021.
Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight on the 28th and received by the BOE no later than June 2nd.
Voters looking to register in-person will be able to do so at their local BOE offices. They can also register at the Department of Motor Vehicles website, if they have a valid NYS license, ID or learner’s permit.
The voter registration form can be downloaded from the State Board’s website: www.elections.ny.gov.
For more information on registering to vote in New York State, call your county board of elections or 518-474-1953 or visit the State Board’s website: www.elections.ny.gov.