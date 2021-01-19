DEC accepting applications for annual pheasant release program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that applications are now available for DEC’s cooperative Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program. The program allows people to participate in raising and releasing pheasants to enhance the state’s fall hunting opportunities. The program is provided through DEC’s partnership with hunters, 4-H youth, and interested landowners.

Approved applicants will receive the day-old chicks in April, May, or June. No chicks obtained through the Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program can be released on private shooting preserves and all release sites must be approved in advance by DEC and be open for public pheasant hunting opportunities. The program is funded through the State Conservation Fund from license fees paid by hunters, trappers, and anglers.

“For more than a century, volunteers have been working with DEC to successfully raise and release pheasant chicks to bolster hunting opportunities in New York State,” Commissioner Seggos said. “The Day-OId Pheasant Chick Program is a great way to learn about animal husbandry and wildlife management.”

Applicants are required to provide daily care to the rapidly growing chicks, monitor the birds’ health, and ensure the chicks have adequate feed and water. The pheasants may be released beginning when they are eight weeks old and must be released no later than Dec. 1. Individuals interested in these programs should contact the nearest DEC regional office for applications and additional information.

The Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program began in the early 1900s. At that time, the state Conservation Department distributed pheasant eggs and chicks to farmers and rural youth, a tradition that continues to this day. Day-old chicks are available at no cost to participants that can provide a brooding facility, covered outdoor rearing pen, and an adequate release site.

In 2020, DEC distributed more than 31,500 day-old pheasant chicks to qualified applicants. Applications must be filed with a DEC regional wildlife manager by March 25. A “Pheasant Rearing Guide” and applications are available on the DEC website. For questions about the program or eligibility, email wildlife@dec.ny.gov or call 607-273-2768.

