SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The second year of a moose research project in the Adirondack region was announced by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

As part of a multi-year project assessing moose health and population, 19 moose were fitted with GPS collars this year.

According to DEC, they partnered with researchers at the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), and Native Range Capture Services to safely capture, collar, and collect biometric data on the sample moose.

“Each year of this valuable research increases our understanding of New York’s moose population and its vital role in our State’s biodiversity,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The data collected through DEC’s research partnership with Cornell, SUNY ESF, and Native Range Capture Services helps us understand the health of our moose and allows us to make evidence-based management decisions to support this treasured species in the future.”

The GPS collars are used to give location data and information on moose activity patterns, movements and morality. The data collected will help to contribute to the continued management of moose in New York.

DEC says that past research on moose in the Adirondacks has helped to give researchers a better understanding of adult moose survival and reproduction, but not as much on calf survival in the state.

Biologists will now be able to know and investigate more factors limiting moose population growth, by collaring calves.

One of those factors is the effects of parasites on juvenile moose survival.

DEC says that parasites, as well as winter ticks, brain worms, giant liver fluke, and their associated diseases all have become more of a management concern in the northeast and other places.

“There are multiple stressors in New York that might be limiting moose population growth,” said Angela Fuller, Cornell University Professor and U.S. Geological Survey New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit Leader. “Our research team includes wildlife and disease ecologists and wildlife managers, working closely to better understand the role that parasites might be playing in limiting moose populations. The recent moose collaring effort will allow us to estimate calf survival and better understand moose health.”

The research project is funded by a Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration grant through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The funds are collected through federal excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment and then apportioned to states for wildlife conservation, according to DEC.

“The opportunity to capture and sample live moose provides us with a ton of valuable information about moose health,” said Krysten Schuler, Wildlife Disease Ecologist and Director of the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab. “Unfortunately, we are seeing more evidence of parasites, like winter ticks and liver flukes, on the young moose, but this study allows us to identify management options for these problems.”

Research also included sampling white-tailed deer pellets and water sources to detect and better understand the commonness and distribution of brain worms and giant liver fluke across the area.

Research showed that larvae from the parasites are found in deer scat, picked up by snails and then accidentally eaten by moose as they forage plants.

In the fall of 2021, trail cameras were put up to find out the range overlap between deer and moose to monitor hair loss on moose infested with winter ticks.

