DEC releases final trout stream management plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State has finalized the management plan for trout streams and proposed regulations are set to accept public comments through January 2021.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos released on November 25 the DEC’s final Statewide Trout Stream Management Plan. According to the DEC, this plan follows public engagement and scientific data.
Commissioner Seggos stated that aspects of the plan are results from over 20 public meetings that took place in 2017.
“DEC has reimagined the management of one of New York’s most prized and renowned natural resources to ensure our trout streams continue to be healthy and provide excellent fishing opportunities for years to come,” said Commissioner Seggos. “For the best possible management plan, DEC sought out the input of anglers, biologists, and other fisheries experts. The result is a balanced approach to manage these varied resources in accordance with their biological and recreational potential to meet the desired outcomes of a broad and diverse trout stream angling public. DEC looks forward to implementing the new Trout Stream Management Plan to enhance wild and stocked trout management and the habitats that support them to benefit current and future anglers.”
According to the DEC, the finalized trout stream management plan distinguishes stocked and wild trout management and prioritizes habitat management to ensure healthy wild trout populations.
The plan also emphasizes ongoing programs such as the State’s trout stocking efforts, as well as new programs such as the all-year catch-and-release program for New York anglers.
The DEC stated that final public comments on proposed regulations will be open through January 25, 2020.
