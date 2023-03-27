While anglers could catch and release trout in the fall and winter months, April 1 marks the beginning of harvest season.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced April 1 is the beginning of spring trout fishing season. While anglers could catch and release trout in the fall and winter months, April 1 marks the beginning of harvest season.

The DEC is stocking nearly 1.9 million trout in ponds and streams across New York. Stocking lists can be found here.

“Since DEC updated regulations in 2021 to allow a catch-and-release season in the fall and winter months, anglers have the opportunity to fish for inland trout year-round,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Even so, April 1 has a special meaning for anglers in New York as the date signifies the start of a season full of promising fishing opportunities.”