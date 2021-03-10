DEC warns aquarium owners of invasive zebra mussels found in ‘moss balls’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is urging pet and aquarium stores and consumers to immediately remove and properly dispose of commercially purchased “moss balls.” This comes after invasive zebra mussels were discovered inside and on some of these products, as reported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Consumers should be aware that moss ball products purchased from PetSmart and Petco may be subject to a voluntary product recall.

According to DEC, zebra mussels are an aquatic invasive species that can cause environmental and economic harm. Several species of algae make up moss balls, which are two to five inches in diameter. Zebra mussel larvae are so small that people cannot see them. If released, these larvae can cause great harm to bodies of water.

Consumers are advised to remove and properly dispose of any moss balls purchased within the last year by following these steps:

Dispose of moss balls removed from tanks in a sealed garbage bag. Other aquarium plants should also be disposed of as they may harbor zebra mussels To disinfect a tank after safely removing any animals, apply household bleach — one cup of bleach per gallon of water — and let it sit for 10 minutes before disposing of water down the sink or toilet Disinfect filters, gravel, and structures with a solution of bleach. Water from filters must also be treated with household bleach before disposing of water down the sink or drain For larger tanks that cannot be easily drained, email isinfo@dec.ny.gov for instructions If zebra mussels are in a tank or on a moss ball, take a photo if possible and report the observation via email to isinfo@dec.ny.gov or by phone: 518-402-9405

Be advised, just because zebra mussels might not be seen does not mean their larvae are not present.

Zebra mussels can quickly take over once established in a body of water. DEC says these invasive mussels will disrupt the food chain, change water chemistry, and clog water intake and delivery systems for drinking water, irrigation, and hydro power. Live mussels released into a storm drain or flushed could be introduced into a waterway, starting a new population and causing significant damage.

For more information regarding moss ball product recalls, visit Petco and PetSmart.