Deputies investigating fatal crash in Geneseo

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday afternoon in the Town of Geneseo.

Details are limited at this time, but deputies responded to the area of Triphammer Road and Pole Bridge Road to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is released.

