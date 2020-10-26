Deputies investigating fatal crash in Geneseo

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday afternoon in the Town of Geneseo.

Details are limited at this time, but deputies responded to the area of Triphammer Road and Pole Bridge Road to investigate.

Please avoid the area of Pole Bridge Road and Triphammer Road in the town of Geneseo as we investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. @LivCoSheriffs — Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty (@theLivCoSheriff) October 25, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is released.