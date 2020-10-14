Discussions on toll increases for out-of-state drivers continue on Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — Virtual public hearings with the New York State Thruway Authority on proposed toll increases continued on Wednesday.
Toll increases on the Thruway haven’t happened in 10 years.
The proposed increase doesn’t include New York E-ZPass customers. However, out-of-state E-ZPass customers would pay 15 percent more.
Anyone without an E-ZPass would pay 30 percent more, plus a $2 fee for using tolls by mail.
Cashless tolling goes into effect in November and the proposed toll rates will take effect on Jan. 1.
