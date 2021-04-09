DMV computer outage causing scheduling issues

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A weeklong outage of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) computer system has prevented prospective drivers from getting their license.

Madison County started seeing the problem last week.

“The test portal that is supposed to connect to the DMV is not communicating. So the testing portals are down, which includes written tests and road tests,” said Madison County Clerk Michael Keville, whose office oversees the county DMV. “It is statewide from Nassau to Erie. From Essex down to Broome. It’s the whole state.”

So people who took driver’s tests at the beginning of last week are now stuck in limbo because they cannot get the proper paperwork to get their license. It has been very frustrating for customers.

Lisa Koumjian, Assistant Commissioner in the Office of Communications and Marketing for the NYS DMV, released a statement in response: “The vendor that hosts our road test scheduling system is experiencing an outage. The vendor is actively working to resolve the issue, and we continue to conduct road tests for individuals who scheduled their appointment prior to the outage. We expect service to be restored soon.”