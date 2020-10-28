DMV Registration, inspection due by Nov. 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers have just under one week left to make sure their license, registrations and state car inspections are up to date.
The New York State DMV is reminding drivers that the extension on expiration dates for these documents is coming to an end.
Drivers have until Nov. 3 to renew and after that, drivers could be ticketed.
To register a car or renew a license, visit the NYS DMV’s website. Drivers can visit any state-certified inspection station to get their car ready for the road.
