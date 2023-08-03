ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has released redesigned New York Giants and Jets custom license plates ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Fans who are interested in getting one can visit the DMV’s website to order theirs today.

Image via NYS DMV

“It is no secret that as a Buffalonian and life-long Bills fan, I am partial to the Bills plate design, but I am thrilled to round out our NFL plate series with equally eye-catching designs for the Jets and Giants,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “I think Gang Green and Big Blue fans will agree that these plates are worth cheering for. I hope fans take advantage of the opportunity to show their team pride everywhere they drive.”