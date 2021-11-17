DMV reminds New Yorkers to renew snowmobile registrations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding New Yorkers to register their snowmobiles. Snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually.

“To help snowmobilers enjoy New York’s gorgeous and extensive trails, the DMV has made the registration process easy,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair. “I hope snowmobilers have a fun and safe year while enjoying the state’s beautiful trails responsibly.”

DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office. Members of the New York State Snowmobile Association also receive a $55 discount on snowmobile registrations.

All snowmobiles in New York must be registered and marked with a validation sticker. Riders who complete a registration online can print a temporary certificate, which is valid for 15 days. DMV will mail a permanent registration to the recipient along with their validation sticker.

Snowmobilers must always carry registration and proof of insurance documents on them while snowmobiling. Riders must produce the documents at the request of any law enforcement officer. Riders must also have insurance documentation at the request of anyone who is injured or suffers property damage as a result of operating a snowmobile.

DMV also reminds snowmobilers that it is illegal to operate a snowmobile while impaired by drugs or alcohol, and drivers and passengers must wear helmets on the state snowmobile trail system.