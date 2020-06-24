(WSYR-TV) — The DEC is sending out a reminder to the public about keeping dogs save on hot, summer days.
Many pet owners estimate their pet’s physical fitness and ability to walk on hot rocks. Dogs are at a high risk of heat exhaustion and can die on hot days.
If a dog collapses from heat exhaustion, get it to a shaded area as quickly as possible.
Cool their feet with water if you can. This is the most effective way to help.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: A nice evening to be out, and it will be pleasant for sleeping tonight too
- Dogs at high risk of heat exhaustion, could die on hot day
- Watertown man arrested for removing Pride flag
- Buffalo protester who was shoved by police during protest recovering at hospital
- Cornell Synchrotron being used to help develop possible drug candidates to fight COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App