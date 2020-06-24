Dogs at high risk of heat exhaustion, could die on hot day

(WSYR-TV) — The DEC is sending out a reminder to the public about keeping dogs save on hot, summer days.

Many pet owners estimate their pet’s physical fitness and ability to walk on hot rocks. Dogs are at a high risk of heat exhaustion and can die on hot days.

If a dog collapses from heat exhaustion, get it to a shaded area as quickly as possible.

Cool their feet with water if you can. This is the most effective way to help.

