DOT highway maintenance workers in Columbia County help herd escaped goats after storm

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) –A couple of local New York State Department of Transportation workers added a new task to their list of unofficial job responsibilities… goat herding.
The New York State Department of Transportation Hudson Valley (NYSDOTHV) tweeted these pictures of workers rounding up a few stray goats that had apparently escaped from a nearby farm along Route 203 in Austerlitz after strong storms swept through Columbia County.
Bill and Nate are not goat herders.— @NYSDOTHV (@NYSDOTHV) November 16, 2020
They are highway maintenance workers cleaning up from last night’s storms and helping a local farmer remove his goats from Rt 203 in Austerlitz, Columbia County. Glad we could assist!
All goats and maintenance workers are safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/ZcBjKVDg17
The two highway maintenance workers, Bill and Nate, helped the local farmer round the goats up and reported that all goats and maintenance workers involved are safe and sound.
