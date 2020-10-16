Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into bar in Otsego County

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(Otsego County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One driver has been arrested for a DWI after crashing into a bar in Otsego County.

At around 2:50 pm., New York State Police and Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Mandy’s Bar.

After an investigation, they found that Robert E. Ahlqvist, 67, of Mount Vision, was driving while drunk when he hit the bar.

Ahlqvist was not injured during the crash.

Around 3:05 p.m., troopers arrested Ahlqvist for a DWI after finding that his blood alcohol content was .13%.

He was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Town of Laurens Court on Oct. 29. He was turned over to a sober third party.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected