Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into bar in Otsego County

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One driver has been arrested for a DWI after crashing into a bar in Otsego County.
At around 2:50 pm., New York State Police and Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Mandy’s Bar.
After an investigation, they found that Robert E. Ahlqvist, 67, of Mount Vision, was driving while drunk when he hit the bar.
Ahlqvist was not injured during the crash.
Around 3:05 p.m., troopers arrested Ahlqvist for a DWI after finding that his blood alcohol content was .13%.
He was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Town of Laurens Court on Oct. 29. He was turned over to a sober third party.
