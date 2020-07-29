Driving schools allowed to offer driver safety courses remotely

State News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for members of the media to give an update on coronavirus in the state of New York.

One of the major things Cuomo announced is good news for teen drivers. Cuomo said that beginning today, the DMV will allow driving schools to allow distance learning for teens and new drivers to take safety courses. These courses will have to be held online via applications like Zoom, and will not be held in person.

