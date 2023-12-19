EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An officer from the East Fishkill Police Department passed away following a crash on the Taconic State Parkway. According to State Police, the officer was on the way to the Westchester Medical Center to continue a car versus pedestrian crash investigation.

En route to the hospital, the patrol vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The officer was transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he passed away.

The identity of the officer has not been released. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.