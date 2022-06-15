(WSYR – TV) — Today is Elder Abuse Awareness Day and there are many ways to prevent elder abuse, according to the New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP). Elders who are over the age of 60 and are abused, neglected, or financially exploited by someone they trust such as a family member, stranger, health care provider, caregiver or friend falls under the category of elder abuse.

“Approximately 260,000 older adults are victims of elder abuse each year in New York State,” said New York state Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) Director Greg Olsen. “For every reported case, 23 cases go unreported, making it vital for the public to recognize signs of abuse and act.” These statistics are from a statewide Elder Abuse Prevalence Study by Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc., Weill Cornell Medical Center of Cornell University, and the New York City Department for the Aging.

The DCP says that financial fraud and exploitation are the most common types of elder abuse. Financial abuse occurs when an older adult’s money, benefits, property, belongings or assets are illegally used without their permission.

Since today is Elder Abuse Awareness Day and June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the DCP encourages people to make a plan to protect their senior family members and friends from financial abuse.

Here is a guide to follow these four important steps:

Prevent – Educate yourself, your families and friends and your community.

Recognize – Spot the warning signs and take action.

Record – Document what you see.

Report – Tell the right authorities so they can investigate and help.

For an elder person who may be experiencing abuse, use the non-emergency hotline at 844-746-6905, or click here for more services.