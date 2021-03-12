Empire State Weekly Cuomo Supporting Waning and Vaccine Eligibility Expanded

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are even more calls for the resignation or impeachment of Governor Cuomo, as more women continue to make allegations of sexual harassment continue to come in. A growing number of Democrats in the state legislature and among New York’s congressional delegation are putting pressure on the governor to follow through, but he’s continuing to insist that he won’t be doing that while the claims against him are being investigated. Also this week, more New Yorkers are being added to the list of eligible people for COVID-19 vaccines. That list now includes anyone 60 and older, as well as many more “public facing” employees.

