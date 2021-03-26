Empire State Weekly Marijuana Legalization Agreement and Budget Deadline Watch

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State leaders have reached an agreement to lift the prohibition on recreational marijuana in New York. But there are still many questions about specifics – including where tax revenue will go, how law enforcement will crack down on people who drive while under the influence, and how long the marijuana marketplace could take to get going, While lawmakers have come to an agreement on this major topic, there are also still many questions about the state’s budget for the new fiscal year that begins Thursday. And the governor and legislature aren’t seeing eye to eye on how much should be spent in this year’s very unique financial landscape.

