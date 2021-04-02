Empire State Weekly Marijuana Legalized Impacts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Lawmakers have passed legislation to allow adult-use recreational marijauna across the state. The new law that went into effect this week expunges criminal records for previous marijuana convictions, establishes provisions to help law enforcement crack down on people driving under the influence of marijuana, sets up a legal marketplace for sales, allows existing medical marijuana distributors to enter the legal marijuana market, and countless others.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into several different aspects of the new law in three full interviews below, including the State Senator who passed the law, the leader of a statewide group representing cities and towns, and the CEO of a medical marijuana group that will now be able to expand its reach.

