Empire State Weekly School Reopening Plans

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fate of school districts’ reopening plans across New York is now in the hands of Governor Cuomo, after Friday’s deadline to submit those plans. And a new survey conducted by the New York State School Boards Association shows that there are concerns about reopening safely without additional funding.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected