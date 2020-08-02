ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fate of school districts’ reopening plans across New York is now in the hands of Governor Cuomo, after Friday’s deadline to submit those plans. And a new survey conducted by the New York State School Boards Association shows that there are concerns about reopening safely without additional funding.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 1 man injured after Saturday morning shooting on Syracuse’s southside
- Bystanders rush to help, but rollover crash in Vienna kills 18-year-old, injures 2 others
- Empire State Weekly School Reopening Plans
- 20-year-old man stabbed multiple times near Solvay early Sunday morning, victim expected to survive
- WATCH LIVE: NASA’s SpaceX crew splashdown
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App