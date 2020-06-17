Enforcement of DEC single-use plastic bag ban delayed again

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Enforcement of New York’s ban on single-use plastic bags has been delayed once again because of ongoing litigation.

While the law went into effect on March 1 the Department of Environmental Conservation agreed to delay enforcement for 30 days after a plastic bag company sued the state.

The delay was extended two more times until Monday, June 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but that date has also passed leaving no set date for when enforcement would begin.

Court proceedings across New York have been all but suspended since mid-March due to health and safety concerns and are only now resuming in person.

On Tuesday, the DEC released the following statement in regards to the plastic bag band and the ongoing litigation:

“We have consistently said since the beginning of our outreach campaign that we will focus first on education with enforcement to follow. Subject to the ongoing litigation, DEC anticipates transitioning to enforcement and will communicate these efforts to impacted businesses. However, as the matter is subject to ongoing litigation, DEC cannot comment further at this time.”

The DEC said it will provide 30 days notice before commencing enforcement of the ban.