(The full funeral mass for Jason Arno can be viewed above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, Jason Arno was laid to rest.

On March 1, the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter lost his life battling a fierce blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in the city’s theatre district.

The building, which was a three-story structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, housed costume shop DC Theatricks on its ground floor.

During the events happening Friday, there were a number of downtown road closures in place.

Schedule of Friday Events

-Funeral procession | 9:30-9:50 a.m. (Watch again below)

-Funeral mass | 10:30 a.m.

-Post-funeral procession | Noon (Watch again below)

