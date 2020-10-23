FBI to release new information on Tammy Mahoney case

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next week, the FBI plans on putting the focus back on one of Central New York’s coldest cases.

Tammy Mahoney was last seen in Oneida in 1981. The 20-year-old Morrisville State College student was hitchhiking south on Route 46.

Mahoney was picked up and taken to a party on the Oneida Nation.

In June of 2016, investigators conducted a new search of a property off Chestnut Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. Not long after, the search was ruled inconclusive.

Investigators will hold a news conference on Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on the case, you can contact the Utica FBI office at 315-731-1781.