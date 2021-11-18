Federal infrastructure bill breakdown for New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, President Joe Biden signed his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The bipartisan legislation is the largest investment the country has made in infrastructure in decades. New Yorkers will soon see a change in the way they travel by car, train, or plane — and communicate online.

“Obviously, we’ve been waiting a long time for this. This bill has huge impacts in New York. It will bring close to $30 billion into New York for infrastructure spending,” said Heather Briccetti President and CEO of the Business Council of New York State Inc.

Federal officials say the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create 1.5 million jobs a year for the next decade. This bill will help New Yorker as well, officials say it will create new jobs and much-needed upgraded infrastructure.

“We have 1,700 bridges and 2,700 miles of highway that are in poor condition,” said Briccetti.

According to these numbers by the Business Council of New York State, this shows how much dollars the Empire State will be receiving. Over $13 billion in highway funding and nearly $2 billion in bridge repairs. The bill is also allocating $100 million to upgrade internet access in New York.

A lot of Upstate New York cities are far too familiar with aging infrastructure and right now it’s unclear how that money will be distributed across the state.

“There are so many intense needs in the metropolitan, New York City area particularly, around mass transit, but the roads and bridges are everywhere and the need is everywhere. I fully expect this administration to ensure that it is fairly spread throughout the state,” said Briccetti.