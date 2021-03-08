Federal relief coming to counties across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Federal funding is on the way for counties in Central New York.

Economic relief for millions of Americans could be coming soon after the Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend.

Part of the deal would deliver more than $24 billion in federal aid directly to New York State. That includes funding for education and vaccine distribution.

“A robust basket of aid for just about every aspect of New York that has been hurting from COVID,” Senator Chuck Schumer said. “Most New Yorkers will receive a $1,400 check in the mail in the next few weeks.”

The City of Syracuse is set to receive over $126 million, while Utica will get $63 million, Rome will get $25 million, and $22 million will go to Auburn. A full breakdown of where the funding will go is below: