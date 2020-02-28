Feds, Cuomo still in talks on Trusted Traveler ban

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a bill signing ceremony in New York. Cuomo says his state will file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plan to block New Yorkers from enrolling in “trusted traveler” programs. Federal officials say they took the step because of a new New York law barring immigrant agents from getting access to state motor vehicle records. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Federal and state officials have yet to find a compromise to allow New Yorkers back into federal Trusted Traveler programs.

Even as a Homeland Security official says Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest offer looks “promising.”

Cuomo said he would give up the DMV records, but no Social Security numbers as they can be used to find undocumented immigrants.

New York State argues that the fed’s move is meant to punish the state for enacting a law that lets illegal immigrants get driver’s licenses.

The state also believes it is punishment for barring federal immigration agents from state motor vehicle records.

