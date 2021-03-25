FEMA: Applications for COVID-19 funeral reimbursement program will only be accepted by phone

FILE – In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Leonardo Cabana cries over the casket of his father Hector Miguel Cabana who died of COVID-19 after a funeral home service led by the Rev. Fabian Arias in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be taking applications for a program designed to help people with the funeral expenses of loved ones who died from COVID-19 beginning in early April.

However, the agency said applications will not be accepted online. Eventually, an 800 phone number will be available to help people apply.

Once someone applies they will be given an application number and be required to submit supporting documents. Documentation will have to be faxed, mailed, or uploaded to a disasterassistance.gov account.

Program requirements

The person’s death must have been caused by COVID-19 (directly or indirectly) and must have happened in the U.S., U.S. territory, or the District of Columbia after January 20, 2020.

The death certificate must state the death can be attributed to COVID-19.

Applicant(s) must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien.

The deceased does not need to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

Supporting documentation

An official death certificate stating the death happened in the U.S., a U.S. territory, or the District of Columbia, and was directly or indirectly caused by COVID-19. Death certificates of people who died in N.Y., with the exception of New York City, can be ordered through the N.Y. Department of Health website.

stating the death happened in the U.S., a U.S. territory, or the District of Columbia, and was directly or indirectly caused by COVID-19. Death certificates of people who died in N.Y., with the exception of New York City, can be ordered through the N.Y. Department of Health website. Funeral expenses documents including receipts, or funeral home contracts must include the applicant or co-applicant names, the name of the deceased person(s), the date(s), and how much the funeral expenses were. Multiple people who contributed to funeral expenses can apply using the same application. FEMA said they will also take into consideration documentation from people not listed as an applicant or co-applicant.

The program is for out-of-pocket expenses only. Documentation of money received from burial or funeral insurance, assistance from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources must be included with the application.

“At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people. Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate,” said Acting FEMA Administrator, Bob Fenton.

Applicants found to be eligible for assistance will be able to have the funds mailed by check, or receive them by direct deposit. FEMA said applicants must choose either option when applying.

Additional information about the program can be found on FEMA’s website.