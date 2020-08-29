Final steel gantries put up ahead of Thruway’s change to cashless tolling system

(WSYR-TV) — According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the last 70 steel gantries have been put up ahead of the Thruway’s change to cashless tolling system.
The final gantry was installed on I-90 at Exit 42, Geneva.
This project is transforming New York’s transportation system by improving driving experiences, expediting traffic flow, and improving air quality in areas surrounding toll plazas. With upgrades like this, we are ushering in a new modern era for traveling across this state which will benefit motorists for decades to come.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Crews will now install cashless tolling equipment on the gantries, which include sensors and cameras that read E-ZPass tags and license plate images.
There will be more than 2,000 cameras when completed. The system for cashless tolling should go live all at once by the end of the year.
Motorists are encouraged to sign up for E-ZPass. They are sold at retail locations across the state and motorists can also sign up online.
You can view where the gantries have been installed and the progress made at each location through this interactive map.
Once the cashless tolling system takes place, vehicles with E-ZPass will be automatically charged and vehicles without E-ZPass will have a picture taken of their license plates and mailed a bill.
The final cost of the project came to $355 million. The existing toll plazas and barriers will be removed in phases.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Woman who attended first March on Washington in 1963 returns to march with her family in 2020
- More than 1,000 restaurants in Baja casualties of COVID-19 pandemic
- Singer Juan Gabriel still inspiring border residents four years after his death
- Investigation into asylum reveals inconsistent process in which most get rejected
- Texas cemeteries with ties to Underground Railroad in shadow of border wall construction
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App