Final steel gantries put up ahead of Thruway’s change to cashless tolling system

(WSYR-TV) — According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the last 70 steel gantries have been put up ahead of the Thruway’s change to cashless tolling system.

The final gantry was installed on I-90 at Exit 42, Geneva.

This project is transforming New York’s transportation system by improving driving experiences, expediting traffic flow, and improving air quality in areas surrounding toll plazas. With upgrades like this, we are ushering in a new modern era for traveling across this state which will benefit motorists for decades to come. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Crews will now install cashless tolling equipment on the gantries, which include sensors and cameras that read E-ZPass tags and license plate images.

There will be more than 2,000 cameras when completed. The system for cashless tolling should go live all at once by the end of the year.

Motorists are encouraged to sign up for E-ZPass. They are sold at retail locations across the state and motorists can also sign up online.

You can view where the gantries have been installed and the progress made at each location through this interactive map.

Once the cashless tolling system takes place, vehicles with E-ZPass will be automatically charged and vehicles without E-ZPass will have a picture taken of their license plates and mailed a bill.

The final cost of the project came to $355 million. The existing toll plazas and barriers will be removed in phases.