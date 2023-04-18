ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first-ever statewide gun buyback event will be held on Saturday, April 29. This is a one-day, statewide initiative that will feature nine simultaneous gun buyback events across New York.

Unloaded firearms, working and non-working, will be accepted for compensation on-site with no questions asked. There is no limit to the number of firearms each person can bring. All guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or a box.

Each event will be working with local law enforcement agencies and will be present at the following locations:

Family Life Academy in the Bronx – 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn – 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Suffolk County – 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Watervliet Dome in Albany County – 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. American Legion Post in Ulster County –18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

–18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Onondaga County – 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County – 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clinton County Fairgrounds in Clinton County – 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saint John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara County – 917 Garden & Richard Allen Way, Niagara Falls, NY 14302. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following amounts will be offered for firearms at each event site: