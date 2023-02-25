ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new meaning is coming to the first weekend in March for snowmobile riders!

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in March will be an annual free snowmobiling weekend, starting this year.

This will waive the requirement to register in New York for properly registered and insured out-of-state snowmobilers.

Trails that will participate in the free weekend include Allegany State Park (Quaker Area,) Lake Erie State Park, Letchworth State Park, and many others. For a full list of participating trails, click the link here.

Out-of-state and Canadian participants in the free snowmobiling event must operate a snowmobile that is registered in their home state/Province and must carry any applicable insurance as required.

Outside of this promotion, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their snowmobiles with New York State before hitting the state’s trails.

A statement from Governor Hochul’s office says this year’s free snowmobiling weekend from March 3 to 5 will reinforce the importance of tourism to state and local economies.

The statement adds that trail conditions will vary depending on the amount of snowfall, as well as other factors. and reminds riders in New York to ensure their registration is up to date:

State Parks cautions snowmobilers, fishermen, skiers and snowshoers to put safety first and to proceed with extreme caution before venturing on ice- or snow-covered bodies of water. The unusually warm weather conditions forecasted over the next week and associated runoff could undermine existing ice.

The DMV reminds New York riders that snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office. Snowmobile registration costs $100 but is decreased to $45 if the snowmobiler is a member of a local snowmobile club.

Non-New Yorkers who wish to use a snowmobile in New York State before or after this promotional weekend can use the NYS Registration for Out-of-State Snowmobile service to get a 15-day registration and operate their snowmobile here immediately. DMV will send a permanent registration in the mail.