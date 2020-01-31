Flu remains prevalent in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office is reminding everyone that the flu is still prevalent in New York State.

The number of lab confirmed cases and hospitalizations has increased every week since Flu season began back in October.

While the season typically runs through May, NewsChannel 9 was told that this season has yet to peak.

In Onondaga County, there have been more than 300 confirmed cases so far. This includes both Type A Flu and Type B Flu.

There have been more than 15,000 cases across the state.

