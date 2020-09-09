Food insecurity rising in New York State amid pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — New York State lawmakers met virtually to discuss how the pandemic has affected food insecurity.
State leaders said the number of people receiving SNAP benefits over the last four months has increased by more than nine percent.
That is where the Nourish New York Program comes into play — diverting extra food from farms and feeding 600,000 families across the state.
The state has spent $25 million on the initiative.
