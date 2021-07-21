Former national speed skater, Bridie Farrell, announces campaign for NY-21 Congressional district

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new candidate will run for New York’s 21st Congressional District in 2022.

On Wednesday, Former United States National Speed Skater and Advocate Bridie Farrell announced her campaign for the NY-21 Congressional Seat.

“I am running for Congress because I want to give back to the very communities that gave me so much while growing up, training, competing, and chasing my Olympic dreams in the 21st district,” Farrell stated. “From the ice in Lake Placid and the trails in the High Peaks, to my crowded family kitchen table in Saratoga, my values and drive to compete and succeed were born in the North Country.”

She is known for her career in the Olympic games as she was a nationally ranked speed skater by 13. Farrell competed in the 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2014 Olympic Trials and held three American records: 1500m, 3000m, and 3000m relay.

She added, “I was taught that everyone’s opinion can be voiced and should be heard. When you do a job, you do it right. We need someone in Washington with North Country values instead of someone who is focused on her own gain at the expense of our communities.”

Farrell is also known for sharing her story regarding abuse when she was a teenager. Since coming forward, she has become an advocate for abuse survivors.

Bridie Farrell will run against current NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in the 2022 election.

Watch Bridie Farrell’s full campaign video below: