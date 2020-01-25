Live Now
Former Rochester judge Leticia Astacio released from jail early

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former Rochester judge has been released from prison before her original sentence was up.

Leticia Astacio was sentenced to six months behind bars last November, after she pleaded guilty to violating her probation from a DWI charge in 2016.

This was also not her first time facing criminal charges. She was acquitted of a felony weapons charge for trying to purchase a shotgun.

Astacio also ran for Rochester City Council in 2019, but lost the Democratic primary to current Rep. Jose Peo.

