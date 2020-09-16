JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old Fort Drum man is facing animal cruelty charges after a German Shepard was found locked in a storage unit without water.
The dog was discovered in early September after someone reported hearing an animal whining inside the unit on Route 11 in the Town of Leray.
The dog was 30 pounds underweight, had a severe flea infection and an internal parasite.
Matthew Majestic was given an appearance ticket to appear in court in October.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police presence in the City of Syracuse for reported shots fired call
- Fort Drum man facing animal cruelty charges
- Relatives hope to visit loved ones again as NYS releases guidelines for nursing home visitation
- Fulton City School District votes to not play fall sports
- Le Moyne students have new neighbor watching their behavior: The college’s president
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App