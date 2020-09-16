Fort Drum man facing animal cruelty charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old Fort Drum man is facing animal cruelty charges after a German Shepard was found locked in a storage unit without water.

The dog was discovered in early September after someone reported hearing an animal whining inside the unit on Route 11 in the Town of Leray.

The dog was 30 pounds underweight, had a severe flea infection and an internal parasite.

Matthew Majestic was given an appearance ticket to appear in court in October.

