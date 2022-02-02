Fort Drum Soldier awarded Purple Heart following Iraq deployment

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum soldier has been awarded a Purple Heart for his actions back in 2020.

On Tuesday, February 1, the 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade honored U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Timothy A. Brown with the Purple Heart award.

According to Fort Drum officials, Staff Sergeant Brown was wounded in action during his deployment in Iraq in 2020 when he was a part of Delta Company, 82nd Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Unit.

Staff Sergeant Brown now serves in the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s 10th Aviation Regiment Delta Company on Fort Drum.

The Purple Heart award is given to service members of the United States Armed Forces who are wounded or killed in action. It is known to be the oldest military decoration in the world in present use.

Photos of the Purple Heart award ceremony can be found on the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Facebook page.