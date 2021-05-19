Four more WNYers arrested in relation to Capitol riots

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four more Buffalo locals have been arrested in relation to the riots at the Capitol.

The following people were arrested on Wednesday morning:

  • John Juran
  • Traci Sunstrom
  • William M. Sywak
  • William J. Sywak

The four are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon. Their arrests follow the arrest of an Alden man — Daniel Warmus.

Warmus became the fourth person from western New York to be arrested in relation to the riots. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of violent entry, knowingly entering a restricted building and intent to disrupt official government business.

William M. Sywak and his son, William J. Sywak, were accused of the following crimes:

  • Knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
  • Parading on Capitol grounds

John Juran was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Traci Sunstrom was charged with the following crimes:

  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

