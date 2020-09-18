Free Fishing Day taking place in NYS on Sept. 26

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that New Yorkers and non-residents can fish for free on Saturday, Sept. 26.

This means you won’t need a fishing license to be out on the water, but you will have to follow all other fishing regulations.

Free fishing days give all New Yorkers a chance to enjoy fishing and outdoor activities. As we continue to grapple with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will give individuals and families an opportunity to enjoy all that New York State has to offer. We are committed to promoting all of the great things to do outdoors in New York during the summer and fall and to enhance quality of life for New Yorkers in communities across the state. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

When not participating in free fishing days, anyone 16 years of age and older must have a current state fishing license to fish in New York State.

The final free fishing day of 2020 will take place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.