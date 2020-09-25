Free fishing on Saturday in New York State

State News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Saturday is free fishing day. New Yorkers without a license can fish for free to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day. 

Even though license requirements will be waived on Saturday, all other regulations are in effect. The same goes for COVID-19 safety protocols, like staying socially distant, and wearing a mask if you can’t do so.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected